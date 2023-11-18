Murfreesboro area high school football playoff top performers: Morris, Wilson have big nights
Following is a look at Murfreesboro area high school football players who excelled during Friday's Division I quarterfinals and DII semifinals:
Yates Geren, MTCS: Tossed a 51-yard touchdown to Briggs Boyd and rushed for 22 yards and a TD in a 35-28 win over Columbia Academy in the DII-A state semifinals, putting the Cougars in the BlueCross Bowl for the first time in program history.
Seth Harris, MTCS: Had 14 tackles (four for loss).
Harris Haynes, MTCS: Had eight tackles and a sack.
Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had 16 tackles and an interception.
Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 20 tackles (two for loss).
Owen White, MTCS: Had 14 tackles (one for loss).
Eli Wilson, MTCS: Rushed 17 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Ashton Jones, Oakland: Rushed 11 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Riverdale in the 6A quarterfinals.
Daune Morris, Oakland: Rushed 18 times for 174 yards and five touchdowns.
Korey Smith, Oakland: Had six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.
Caleb Ellison, Oakland: Had a fumble recovery and four tackles.
Bronson Crisp, Oakland: Had six tackles and two pass breakups.
Traylan Davis, Riverdale: Had nine tackles and a pass breakup.
Jaylen Thompson, Riverdale: Had five tackles and a sack.
