Murfreesboro area high school football playoff top performers: Morris, Wilson have big nights

Following is a look at Murfreesboro area high school football players who excelled during Friday's Division I quarterfinals and DII semifinals:

Yates Geren, MTCS: Tossed a 51-yard touchdown to Briggs Boyd and rushed for 22 yards and a TD in a 35-28 win over Columbia Academy in the DII-A state semifinals, putting the Cougars in the BlueCross Bowl for the first time in program history.

Seth Harris, MTCS: Had 14 tackles (four for loss).

Harris Haynes, MTCS: Had eight tackles and a sack.

Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had 16 tackles and an interception.

Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 20 tackles (two for loss).

Owen White, MTCS: Had 14 tackles (one for loss).

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Rushed 17 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

Ashton Jones, Oakland: Rushed 11 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Riverdale in the 6A quarterfinals.

Daune Morris, Oakland: Rushed 18 times for 174 yards and five touchdowns.

Korey Smith, Oakland: Had six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

Oakland's linebacker Korey Smith (26) stops Riverdale's Ben Woodruff (13) as Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) and Oakland's defensive back Stephen Ellison (2) look on during the football playoff game at Riverdale High School, on Friday, Nov 17, 2023.

Caleb Ellison, Oakland: Had a fumble recovery and four tackles.

Bronson Crisp, Oakland: Had six tackles and two pass breakups.

Traylan Davis, Riverdale: Had nine tackles and a pass breakup.

Jaylen Thompson, Riverdale: Had five tackles and a sack.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football playoffs: Murfreesboro area playoff top performers