Murfreesboro area high school football Week 7 top performers: Defenses have big nights

Following are Murfreesboro area high school football players who stood out during Week 6 of the 2023 season:

Ethan Carson, Blackman: Had a TD reception, a sack and an interception in a 24-21 win over Siegel.

Carter Gregory, Blackman: Was 13 of 28 for 160 yards and three TDs.

Jayden Guy, Blackman: Had two receptions for 65 yards and two TDs.

Caden Perkins, Blackman: Had 25 carries for 128 yards.

Tucker Kyne, Cannon Co.: Had a 33-yard TD reception, a 25-yard fumble return for a TD and three 2-point conversion runs in a 67-28 win over Community.

Kolby Miller, Cannon Co.: Had 138 yards passing and two TDs, rushed for 60 yards and a TD and added a 2-point conversion run.

Zae Odom, Cannon Co.: Had a 63-yard TD reception, a 44-yard fumble return for a TD, 24 yards rushing and a 2-point conversion run.

Brayden Smithson, Cannon Co.: Had 10 carries for 102 yards and four touchdowns.

Will Becker, Eagleville: Was 13 of 28 for 192 yards and two TDs and added 32 yards rushing in a 30-22 loss to Wayne County.

Elijah Fearns, Eagleville: Had six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Marshall Spann, Eagleville: Had a team-leading 10 tackles.

Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had 13 tackles and a forced fumble in a 16-14 win over Friendship Christian.

Gabe Howell, MTCS: Had seven carries for 95 yards.

Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 23 tackles and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Had 93 return yards and added 47 yards rushing.

Patrick Freeman, Oakland: Was 10 of 13 for 174 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 win over Rockvale.

Daune Morris, Oakland: Had 13 carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added three receptions for 75 yards and a TD.

MTCS' Brooks Jones (11) celebrates recovering the ball in the end zone for a touchdown against Friendship Christian after MTCS' Gabe Howell (20) ran the ball to the end zone during the football game at MTCS, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. MTCS' Ryan Dodson (56) celebrates the touchdown in the background.

Ashton Jones, Oakland: Had 12 carries for 106 yards and a TD.

Korey Smith, Oakland: Had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Caleb Ellison, Oakland: Had eight tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Braden Graham, Riverdale: Was 21 of 26 for 252 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Coffee County.

Brock Montgomery, Riverdale: Had 73 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Verser, Riverdale: Had 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Keshawn Williams, Riverdale: Had 12 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving and a TD.

Ben Woodruff, Riverdale: Had 63 yards receiving and a TD.

Kam Frierson, Rockvale: Had a team-leading eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

Drew Hostetler, Siegel: Had two receptions for 78 yards and a TD in a 24-21 loss to Blackman.

Thomas Santel, Siegel: Was 12 of 29 for 198 yards and two TDs and added 32 yards rushing an a TD.

Adin Augustine, Smyrna: Had two interceptions returned for TDs in a 34-0 win over McGavock.

Aiden Dickens, Smyrna: Had six tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Thomas Jones, Smyrna: Had 11 carries for 36 yards and a TD and added a 33-yard TD reception.

Tyreque McCarver, Smyrna: Had two punt returns for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Austin Morris, Smyrna: Was 9 of 14 for 109 yards and a TD.

Kenny Jordan, Stewarts Creek: Had 14 rushes for 115 yards and three TDs, five receptions for 55 yards and added a 2-point conversion in a 34-27 loss to Antioch.

Jacob Jones, Stewarts Creek: Was 12 of 23 for 115 yards.

Javarian Otey, Stewarts Creek: Had eight carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football: Murfreesboro area Week 7 top performers