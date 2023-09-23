Murfreesboro area high school football Week 7 top performers: Defenses have big nights
Following are Murfreesboro area high school football players who stood out during Week 6 of the 2023 season:
Ethan Carson, Blackman: Had a TD reception, a sack and an interception in a 24-21 win over Siegel.
Carter Gregory, Blackman: Was 13 of 28 for 160 yards and three TDs.
Jayden Guy, Blackman: Had two receptions for 65 yards and two TDs.
Caden Perkins, Blackman: Had 25 carries for 128 yards.
Tucker Kyne, Cannon Co.: Had a 33-yard TD reception, a 25-yard fumble return for a TD and three 2-point conversion runs in a 67-28 win over Community.
Kolby Miller, Cannon Co.: Had 138 yards passing and two TDs, rushed for 60 yards and a TD and added a 2-point conversion run.
Zae Odom, Cannon Co.: Had a 63-yard TD reception, a 44-yard fumble return for a TD, 24 yards rushing and a 2-point conversion run.
Brayden Smithson, Cannon Co.: Had 10 carries for 102 yards and four touchdowns.
Will Becker, Eagleville: Was 13 of 28 for 192 yards and two TDs and added 32 yards rushing in a 30-22 loss to Wayne County.
Elijah Fearns, Eagleville: Had six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Marshall Spann, Eagleville: Had a team-leading 10 tackles.
Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had 13 tackles and a forced fumble in a 16-14 win over Friendship Christian.
Gabe Howell, MTCS: Had seven carries for 95 yards.
Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 23 tackles and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
Eli Wilson, MTCS: Had 93 return yards and added 47 yards rushing.
Patrick Freeman, Oakland: Was 10 of 13 for 174 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 win over Rockvale.
Daune Morris, Oakland: Had 13 carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added three receptions for 75 yards and a TD.
Ashton Jones, Oakland: Had 12 carries for 106 yards and a TD.
Korey Smith, Oakland: Had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Caleb Ellison, Oakland: Had eight tackles, two sacks and an interception.
Braden Graham, Riverdale: Was 21 of 26 for 252 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Coffee County.
Brock Montgomery, Riverdale: Had 73 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Isaiah Verser, Riverdale: Had 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Keshawn Williams, Riverdale: Had 12 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving and a TD.
Ben Woodruff, Riverdale: Had 63 yards receiving and a TD.
Kam Frierson, Rockvale: Had a team-leading eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss.
Drew Hostetler, Siegel: Had two receptions for 78 yards and a TD in a 24-21 loss to Blackman.
Thomas Santel, Siegel: Was 12 of 29 for 198 yards and two TDs and added 32 yards rushing an a TD.
Adin Augustine, Smyrna: Had two interceptions returned for TDs in a 34-0 win over McGavock.
Aiden Dickens, Smyrna: Had six tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Thomas Jones, Smyrna: Had 11 carries for 36 yards and a TD and added a 33-yard TD reception.
Tyreque McCarver, Smyrna: Had two punt returns for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Austin Morris, Smyrna: Was 9 of 14 for 109 yards and a TD.
Kenny Jordan, Stewarts Creek: Had 14 rushes for 115 yards and three TDs, five receptions for 55 yards and added a 2-point conversion in a 34-27 loss to Antioch.
Jacob Jones, Stewarts Creek: Was 12 of 23 for 115 yards.
Javarian Otey, Stewarts Creek: Had eight carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.
