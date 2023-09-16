Murfreesboro area high school football Week 5 top performers: Big night for Eli Wilson
Below are Murfreesboro area high school football players who had big nights during Week 5 games:
Ethan Carson, Blackman: Had a 24-yard TD reception and seven tackles in a 42-7 loss to Oakland.
Trey McGaffee, Blackman: Had a team-leading 13 tackles and added a 70-yard kickoff return.
Will Becker, Eagleville: Was 13 of 21 for 213 yards and three TDs and added a rushing touchdown in a 35-0 win over Huntland.
Brody McLemore, Eagleville: Rushed for 73 yards and a TD.
Noah Lilly, Eagleville: Had six receptions for 109 yards and a TD.
Nolan Lane, Eagleville: Had six tackles and a blocked punt.
Eli Wilson, MTCS: Had eight carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns and added a 72-yard kickoff return in a 56-6 win over The Webb School.
Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 46 yards rushing and a TD and added seven tackles.
Yates Geren, MTCS: Had both a passing and rushing touchdown.
Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had seven tackles (two for loss) and an interception.
Owen White, MTCS: Had eight tackles (two for loss).
Craig Tutt, Oakland: Had 50 yards rushing and a TD and added a 50-yard reception in a 42-7 win over Blackman. He also had eight tackles and a sack.
Daune Morris, Oakland: Had 60 yards rushing, 37 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Ashton Jones, Oakland: Had 16 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Patrick Freeman, Oakland: Was 11 of 14 for 159 yards and added a rushing touchdown.
Braden Graham, Riverdale: Was 13 of 14 for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 win over Rockvale.
Brock Montgomery, Riverdale: Had five receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaylen Thompson, Riverdale: Had an interception return for a touchdown.
Brennan Mayhew, Rockvale: Had 43 yards rushing and a TD and passed for 80 yards in a loss to Riverdale.
Thomas Santel, Siegel: Rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another in a 28-21 loss to Hendersonville.
Quentin Groves, Siegel: Picked off his fourth interception of the season.
Aiden Augustine, Smyrna: Had nine tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a 16-0 win over La Vergne.
Thomas Jones, Smyrna: Combined for 42 total yards and a touchdown.
Kenny Jordan, Stewarts Creek: Had six carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns and added a 21-yard reception.
Javarian Otey, Stewarts Creek: Had 17 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Gerrell Watson, Stewarts Creek: Had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.
This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football: Murfreesboro area Week 5 top performers