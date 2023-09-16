Murfreesboro area high school football Week 5 top performers: Big night for Eli Wilson

Below are Murfreesboro area high school football players who had big nights during Week 5 games:

Ethan Carson, Blackman: Had a 24-yard TD reception and seven tackles in a 42-7 loss to Oakland.

Trey McGaffee, Blackman: Had a team-leading 13 tackles and added a 70-yard kickoff return.

Will Becker, Eagleville: Was 13 of 21 for 213 yards and three TDs and added a rushing touchdown in a 35-0 win over Huntland.

Brody McLemore, Eagleville: Rushed for 73 yards and a TD.

Noah Lilly, Eagleville: Had six receptions for 109 yards and a TD.

Nolan Lane, Eagleville: Had six tackles and a blocked punt.

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Had eight carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns and added a 72-yard kickoff return in a 56-6 win over The Webb School.

Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 46 yards rushing and a TD and added seven tackles.

Yates Geren, MTCS: Had both a passing and rushing touchdown.

Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had seven tackles (two for loss) and an interception.

Owen White, MTCS: Had eight tackles (two for loss).

Craig Tutt, Oakland: Had 50 yards rushing and a TD and added a 50-yard reception in a 42-7 win over Blackman. He also had eight tackles and a sack.

Daune Morris, Oakland: Had 60 yards rushing, 37 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Ashton Jones, Oakland: Had 16 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Freeman, Oakland: Was 11 of 14 for 159 yards and added a rushing touchdown.

Oakland's Ashton Jones (5) runs the ball s Blackman's Trey McGaffee (15) moves in for a tackle during a football game at Oakland on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Braden Graham, Riverdale: Was 13 of 14 for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 win over Rockvale.

Brock Montgomery, Riverdale: Had five receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thompson, Riverdale: Had an interception return for a touchdown.

Brennan Mayhew, Rockvale: Had 43 yards rushing and a TD and passed for 80 yards in a loss to Riverdale.

Thomas Santel, Siegel: Rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another in a 28-21 loss to Hendersonville.

Quentin Groves, Siegel: Picked off his fourth interception of the season.

Aiden Augustine, Smyrna: Had nine tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a 16-0 win over La Vergne.

Thomas Jones, Smyrna: Combined for 42 total yards and a touchdown.

Kenny Jordan, Stewarts Creek: Had six carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns and added a 21-yard reception.

Javarian Otey, Stewarts Creek: Had 17 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Gerrell Watson, Stewarts Creek: Had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.

