Murfreesboro area high school football Week 4 top performers: Gregory leads Blaze to first win
Murfreesboro area high school football had some big performances Friday night. Check out the area's top performances from Week 4:
Carter Gregory, Blackman: Was 17 of 33 for 324 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Summit, the first of the season for the Blaze.
Caden Perkins, Blackman: Had 22 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.
John Drago, Blackman: Caught an 85-yard touchdown pass.
Will Becker, Eagleville: Was 10-of-17 passing with a touchdown in a 38-13 loss to Collinwood.
Brody McLemore, Eagleville: Was 5-of-8 passing and rushed for 78 yards.
Marshall Spann, Eagleville: Had a team-leading eight tackles.
Nick Scarlata, Eagleville: Had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Eli Wilson, MTCS: Had seven carries for 165 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Clarksville Academy.
Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 12 tackles (one for loss) and rushed two times for 61 yards.
Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had 12 tackles (two for loss).
Seth Harris, MTCS: Had 10 tackles, including two for loss.
Ashton Jones, Oakland: Rushed seven times for 146 yards and three TDs in a 49-0 win over Antioch.
Daune Morris, Oakland: Rushed four times for 52 yards and added five receptions for 48 yards and a TD.
Craig Tutt, Oakland: Had 47 yards rushing and two TDs and led the team with six tackles.
Patrick Freeman, Oakland: Was 12 of 16 for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Braden Graham, Riverdale: Was 18-of-26 for 232 yards and three TDs in a 41-32 loss to Germantown.
Brock Montgomery, Riverdale: Had five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Keshawn Williams, Riverdale: Had four receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
JoJo Smith, Riverdale: Had an 8-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Grant Gardner, Rockvale: Rushed 24 times for 93 yards and two TDs and added 11 receiving yards in a 34-26 win over Stewarts Creek.
Brishun Odell, Rockvale: Had a 13-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard TD reception.
Brennan Mayhew, Rockvale: Was 8 of 14 for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Kevonte Porter, Rockvale: Had two interceptions, including one returned 27 yards for a touchdown.
Thomas Santel, Siegel: Had a 21-yard rushing touchdown and threw two TD passes in a 21-0 win over Coffee County.
MORE: Grant Gardner makes strong case to be Rockvale football's lead back vs Stewarts Creek
Tarrion Grant, Siegel: Caught two touchdown passes (63, 10 yards).
D.J. Barksdale, Smyrna: Rushed for 70 yards on 20 carries in a 28-6 loss to Ravenwood.
Austin Morris, Smyrna: Was 18 of 25 for 102 yards.
Aiden Augustine, Smyrna: Had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass break-up.
Kenny Jordan, Stewarts Creek: Had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Rockvale. He also rushed eight times for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Jacob Jones, Stewarts Creek: Completed 12 of 20 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns.
Javarian Otey, Stewarts Creek: Rushed eight times for 28 yards and added a 69-yard touchdown reception.
This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football: Murfreesboro area Week 4 top performers