Murfreesboro area high school football Week 4 top performers: Gregory leads Blaze to first win

Murfreesboro area high school football had some big performances Friday night. Check out the area's top performances from Week 4:

Carter Gregory, Blackman: Was 17 of 33 for 324 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Summit, the first of the season for the Blaze.

Caden Perkins, Blackman: Had 22 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

John Drago, Blackman: Caught an 85-yard touchdown pass.

Will Becker, Eagleville: Was 10-of-17 passing with a touchdown in a 38-13 loss to Collinwood.

Brody McLemore, Eagleville: Was 5-of-8 passing and rushed for 78 yards.

Marshall Spann, Eagleville: Had a team-leading eight tackles.

Nick Scarlata, Eagleville: Had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Had seven carries for 165 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Clarksville Academy.

Brooks Jones, MTCS: Had 12 tackles (one for loss) and rushed two times for 61 yards.

Jaxon Highfill, MTCS: Had 12 tackles (two for loss).

Seth Harris, MTCS: Had 10 tackles, including two for loss.

Ashton Jones, Oakland: Rushed seven times for 146 yards and three TDs in a 49-0 win over Antioch.

Daune Morris, Oakland: Rushed four times for 52 yards and added five receptions for 48 yards and a TD.

Craig Tutt, Oakland: Had 47 yards rushing and two TDs and led the team with six tackles.

Patrick Freeman, Oakland: Was 12 of 16 for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Braden Graham, Riverdale: Was 18-of-26 for 232 yards and three TDs in a 41-32 loss to Germantown.

Brock Montgomery, Riverdale: Had five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Keshawn Williams, Riverdale: Had four receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

JoJo Smith, Riverdale: Had an 8-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Grant Gardner, Rockvale: Rushed 24 times for 93 yards and two TDs and added 11 receiving yards in a 34-26 win over Stewarts Creek.

Brishun Odell, Rockvale:

Brishun Odell, Rockvale: Had a 13-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard TD reception.

Brennan Mayhew, Rockvale: Was 8 of 14 for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Kevonte Porter, Rockvale: Had two interceptions, including one returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

Thomas Santel, Siegel: Had a 21-yard rushing touchdown and threw two TD passes in a 21-0 win over Coffee County.

Tarrion Grant, Siegel: Caught two touchdown passes (63, 10 yards).

D.J. Barksdale, Smyrna: Rushed for 70 yards on 20 carries in a 28-6 loss to Ravenwood.

Austin Morris, Smyrna: Was 18 of 25 for 102 yards.

Aiden Augustine, Smyrna: Had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass break-up.

Kenny Jordan, Stewarts Creek: Had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Rockvale. He also rushed eight times for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Jacob Jones, Stewarts Creek: Completed 12 of 20 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns.

Javarian Otey, Stewarts Creek: Rushed eight times for 28 yards and added a 69-yard touchdown reception.

