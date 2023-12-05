Murfreesboro area high school basketball Week 3 top performers: Zubkus leads Central Magnet
MONDAY
Boys
Owen Zubkus, Central Magnet: Scored 15 points with six rebounds in a 48-43 win over Eagleville.
Jake Maddox, Central Magnet: Scored 13 points with nine rebounds.
Mason Brown, Central Magnet: Scored 11 points.
Camden Cole, Eagleville: Scored 17 points in a loss to Central Magnet.
C.J. Goers, Eagleville: Scored 11 points.
James Bega, Eagleville: Scored 10 points.
Girls
Addison Melton, Central Magnet: Scored 15 points in a 53-37 win over Eagleville.
Clara Johnson, Julia Stuible, Central Magnet: Each scored 11 points.
