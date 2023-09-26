Murfreesboro area fall sports Week 7 top performers: MTCS, PCA netters get tourney wins

Middle Tennessee Christian and Providence Christian volleyball both secured first-round DII-A District 3 tournament victories on Monday.

The Lady Cougars (36-1) defeated Columbia Academy 3-0 and the Lady Lions swept The Webb School 3-0.

MTCS plays BGA in the semifinals Tuesday at 5 p.m. at MTCS. PCA will play Grace Christian (a 3-1 winner over FRA) in Tuesday's other semifinal.

GOLF: Eagleville's boys golfers shot a 331 to capture the district title Monday. Koltt Bassham fired a 74 to lead the Eagles. Cason Lamb and Brody Gleason each fired an 85 and Carson Wheeler shot an 87 for Eagleville.

MONDAY

Volleyball

Anna Clay Shirley, MTCS: Had 12 kills, five digs and two aces in a 3-0 win over Columbia Academy in the DII-A District 3 quarterfinals.

Haley Hudson, MTCS: Had 31 assists and a block.

Addison Burks, MTCS: Had 15 digs and two aces.

Lily Watson, MTCS: Had 10 kills, two blocks and three aces.

Sadie Kroeger, PCA: Had 18 kills, 11 digs and five aces in a 3-0 win over The Webb School in the DII-A District 3 quarterfinals.

McKenna Shotwell, PCA: Had 13 kills, 18 digs and four aces.

Lillie Meinhart, PCA: Had 24 assists, 15 digs, five kills, a block and an ace.

Golf

Koltt Bassham, Eagleville: Fired a 74 to lead the Eagles to the district championship with a 331 team score.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro area high school fall sports Week 7 top performers