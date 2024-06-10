Murchie on Stormers, Munster rivalry & Scotland summer squad
Glasgow defence coach Pete Murchie has been speaking to the media after the Warriors' URC quarter-final victory over the Stormers.
Here are the key points:
He says the quarter-final win over Stormers was a "classic knock-out game" they "came out on the right side" of.
Was really proud of Glasgow's "effort" given the conditions and amount of kick-chases and tackles.
Murchie thinks the "needle" between Glasgow and Munster has perhaps gone as players involved in past tense encounters have now retired, namely Ryan Wilson.
He insists the Warriors have moved on from last season's quarter-final defeat to Munster and says this is "a different game".
Hopes there will be a "huge representation" of Glasgow players in Scotland's summer tour squad, which is set to be named on Wednesday.