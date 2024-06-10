Advertisement

Murchie on Stormers, Munster rivalry & Scotland summer squad

andrew petrie - bbc sport scotland
Glasgow defence coach Pete Murchie has been speaking to the media after the Warriors' URC quarter-final victory over the Stormers.

Here are the key points:

  • He says the quarter-final win over Stormers was a "classic knock-out game" they "came out on the right side" of.

  • Was really proud of Glasgow's "effort" given the conditions and amount of kick-chases and tackles.

  • Murchie thinks the "needle" between Glasgow and Munster has perhaps gone as players involved in past tense encounters have now retired, namely Ryan Wilson.

  • He insists the Warriors have moved on from last season's quarter-final defeat to Munster and says this is "a different game".

  • Hopes there will be a "huge representation" of Glasgow players in Scotland's summer tour squad, which is set to be named on Wednesday.