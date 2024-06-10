Murchie plays down Glasgow-Munster rivalry

Peter Murchie says Saturday's semi-final is "a big game in its own right" [SNS]

Glasgow defence coach Pete Murchie played down the rivalry between his Warriors side and Munster before Saturday's United Rugby Championship semi-final.

The two clubs have been fiercely competitive in their matches over the years, with tensions rising on more than one occasion.

"It was my era, but it was mainly Ryan [Wilson] who was the protagonist," Murchie admitted. "These things come and go with sets of players retiring and whatnot.

"You're actually looking at quite a long time ago now since there was that particular needle. It's a big game in its own right, forgetting whatever's happened in the past. It's a new set of players, they're not thinking about those things that may or may not have gone on."

Last season, the clubs met in the URC quarter-finals at Scotstoun with Munster triumphing despite the Warriors going in as favourites.

"It was another really close game and we know what ended up happening with [Munster] and the run they went on, winning three games away from home on their way to winning the title.

"You have to take your hats off to them. We moved on and we had a final after that as well, which we had to concentrate on. It'll be a different game."

Glasgow go in confident after a superb performance in the wind and rain to edge past the Stormers last weekend.

"It was tight, it was a classic knockout game," added Murchie. "It was really good to come out on the right side of it, and in that last 10 minutes we managed to start breaking them down and start getting rewards on the scoreboard that maybe we didn't get throughout the game. It was pretty nip and tuck the whole game."