New mural of Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove unveiled in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A new mural featuring Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and his late grandmother was unveiled in Little Italy over Mother’s Day weekend.

The mural that reads “San Diego Native” is a homage to Musgrove’s late grandmother, Lucy Papitto. The new mural in Little Italy was crafted after a photo of the Padres pitcher next to his grandmother.

New mural of Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and his grandmother unveiled in Little Italy (Adobe Stock)

Papitto was a first generation San Diegan of Italian decent and a longtime resident of Little Italy who recently passed away. She was honored in the mural alongside her grandson, Joe Musgrove, over Mother’s Day weekend.

At the unveiling, it was mentioned her legacy lives on through her cooking, family traditions, attending Joe’s games at Petco Park, and proudly displaying her Italian heritage.

“We miss her a lot. She was a rock for us. She taught us so much, she was there for us as kids, taking us to every single lesson we had, whatever it was. She taught us a lot about character and strength,” said Joe Musgrove. “When you see me out there and you appreciate the little things that I do, I hope you can appreciate a little bit of her as well, because she was a huge part of that.”

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer was at the mural unveiling Friday ahead of the Padres game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, declaring May 10 as “Joe Musgrove Day” in San Diego County.

