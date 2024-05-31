Munster make six changes for URC visit of Ulster

Peter O'Mahony and Simon Zebo come into the Munster team as the United Rugby Championship leaders make six changes for Saturday's interprovincial encounter against Ulster at Thomond Park.

Seán O’Brien, Rory Scannell, Stephen Archer and RG Snyman are also recalled to the starting XV.

Ulster coach Richie Murphy has named an unchanged line-up for the final match of the regular URC season.

Both sides have already sealed play-off spots while sixth-placed Ulster have still to secure a place in next year's Champions Cup.

A top seven finish in the URC will suffice unless the team that finishes eighth were to ultimately win the competition, then only the top six would qualify.

Ulster sit four points ahead of Edinburgh, Benetton and the Lions.

Defending champions Munster have won their last eight matches while Ulster also go into the Limerick showdown in form after four straight victories.

Ulster beat Munster 21-14 at Kingspan Stadium in the last meeting between the sides last November.

A win over the defending champions would see Ulster secure the Irish Shield - awarded to the province with the best head-to-head record over the campaign.

Munster: Zebo; Nash, O’Brien, R Scannell, Daly; Crowley, Casey; Loughman, N Scannell, Archer, Snyman, Beirne (capt), O’Mahony, Kendellen, O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, John Ryan, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, John Hodnett.

Ulster: McIlroy; Lowry, Addison, McCloskey, Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney O’Sullivan, Herring, O’Toole, Treadwell, O’Connor (capt), Izuchukwu, McCann, Timoney.

Replacements: Stewart, Warwick, Wilson, Sheridan, Rea, Doak, Postlethwaite, Moore.