'Munster have been one of the top teams for years now' - Smith

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has hailed semi-final opponents Munster as "one of the top teams" in the United Rugby Championship.

Munster have made it to 12 semi-finals, winning six of them, but Smith and his side are no stranger to knock out rugby either.

"To get into the top four and to play each other, it was always going to be tough," Smith said. "Munster have been one of the top teams for years now - I can't remember when they last didn't make the top eight or played in the top four.

"Traditionally, they're a very good side and we didn't make more of this week than what it already is. I hope the boys will show the same collected and calm approach that they've done this last week."

With a very successful first two years with the province, head coach Graham Rowntree is looking to get his second successive title.

"He's a fantastic person and, from the few words we've shared, he's obviously brought a lot of direction, there is a sense of continuity with the work that was done with Johann van Graan and he's put his own spin on a lot of that," Smith added.

"Obviously he is well respected. If you look at the way that they came back last year after the defeat against us last year and just kept on rolling it out and winning the competition away from home, it says a lot.

"Now the last 10 games unbeaten to go to South Africa and win two games there, that's massive. He's done well, I think he's got a good bunch of players behind him that buy into what he does with the team."