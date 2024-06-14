Munster looking to avoid another 'punch on the nose' from Glasgow

Munster back-rower Gavin Coombes says "nothing changes" for this side as they look to end Glasgow's dreams of reaching the URC final.

The Irish side are on a 10-game URC winning streak and have home advantage in Saturday's semi-final at Thomond Park.

"Nothing changes for us, every week has been huge for us and must-wins," said Ireland international Coombes.

"This week is no different. We've got a good plan in place and are looking forward to the game.

"We've looked at Glasgow and assessed where we need to be better from last week [quarter-final win over Osprey] and where their strengths are and where there's opportunities for us as well."

Head coach Graham Rowntree says Glasgow's last visit to Thomond Park - a 38-26 win for the Scottish side in March 2023 - has proved to be a valuable lesson for his side.

"28-0 at half-time wasn't it?" he said. "I'll never forget that dressing room but we were better in the second half. I think the term I used was 'it gave us a punch on the nose'.

"Certainly defensively we changed some key elements of our game and how we were training. I look back at what we learned and we picked up from that game and it's stood to us since."