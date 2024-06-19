Munster boss Rowntree named URC coach of the year

Rowntree led last year's champions Munster to the 2023-24 URC semi-finals, where they lost to Glasgow [Getty Images]

Munster's Graham Rowntree has been named United Rugby Championship coach of the year for the 2023-24 season.

While Rowntree led Munster to the 2022-23 title, the Irish province were knocked out of this season's play-offs by Glasgow last weekend.

They entered the play-offs as top seeds having finished the regular season top of the table, winning 13 of their 18 games including an impressive double over the Bulls and Lions in South Africa in April.

Rowntree, who took over at Thomond Park in 2022, also led the province to 11 wins in a row post-Christmas.

Last week, three Munster players - Jack Crowley, Alex Nankivell and Tadhg Beirne - made the URC's Elite XV.

Ireland fly-half Crowley was also named next-gen player of the season while Shane Daly won the ironman award for playing the most minutes.

The URC's players' player of the season will be announced on Thursday.