Munoz back on podium at state track meet

May 8—AUSTIN, Texas — Competing in her final competition for New Waverly, senior Brooke Munoz made it count on the biggest stage.

Munoz competed in the UIL State Track and Field Meet at the Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium on the University of Texas campus for the third consecutive year.

While Munoz missed the podium last season, she attacked again and placed in the top three to get back to the medal stand.

"After the meet was over, I was so happy with my performance, but I was also sad that my high school track career was over," Munoz said.

Munoz qualified for the state meet in two separate events for the first time after strong regional performances.

In the 100-meter Hurdle, Munoz improved her time by .33 of a second at the state meet to finish in third place to receive the bronze medal. It was her first time competing in that event at the state meet.

Munoz also competed in the 300-meter hurdle in Austin and missed the podium by just under a second. Munoz finished in fifth place with a 44.87 run.

"UT is my favorite place to run and when I step on the track I get a wave of excitement that I don't get anywhere else," Munoz said. "I loved being around so many other amazing athletes that were all there to do their best and better themselves."

With the completion of her high school season, Munoz will now prep for her collegiate career at West Point where she will be running for Army University.