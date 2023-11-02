'Muniz is always a candidate' - Silva praises striker

Marco Silva has challenged Rodrigo Muniz to become Fulham's first-choice striker after his goal against Ipswich in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win.

In his seventh appearance of the season, the 22-year-old scored his first Fulham goal since January 2022 and Silva said he could force his way into his starting line-up for Saturday's game against Manchester United.

"He is always a candidate and he had a very good pre-season," Silva said.

"Unfortunately in the moment he was showing his quality, - even if last season was tough for him - he had a muscle injury and it stopped his development a little bit in pre-season.

"He came back and had a very good game against Tottenham in the first Carabao Cup match we have and he is taking his chances. So, he is always a candidate like the others, like Raul [Jimenez] and Carlos Vinicius.

"They are fighting for the position. We don't have a number one, two or three. It is for me to decide for each game regarding the strategy and what I want from the game. It is up to them to show the quality they have and to show they are able to play.

"Rodrigo did really well. Let's see what will be my decision for the next match."