MuniFin Group’s Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2021 published

Kuntarahoitus Oyj
·1 min read

Municipality Finance Plc.
Stock exchange release
9 August 2021 at 4:00 pm (EEST)



MuniFin Group has published its Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2021 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU. The report is available at www.munifin.fi.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC


Further information:

Esa Kallio
President and CEO
tel. +358 50 337 7953

Harri Luhtala
CFO
tel. +358 50 592 9454

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 46 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin's customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

