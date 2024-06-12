Munich stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours on June 22 and 23

The lettering "Munich" can be seen on the stands during a press tour of the Munich Football Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The Munich stadium hosting Euro 2024 games will be lit up in rainbow colours on June 22 and 23 to celebrate the city's Pride weekend, tournament organizers confirmed to dpa on Wednesday.

There are no games in Munich on these two days, where the Bavarian capital is holding events to celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and wider queer community (LGBT+).

The colour of the external cover of Bayern Munich's home stadium was a major issue of contention three years ago during the European Championship in 2021 held across the continent.

European football's governing body UEFA rejected a request from the city to have the arena lit up in rainbow colours for the third group match against Hungary.

The background to the request was a protest against a law passed in Hungary which critics said restricted the rights of young people to access information on homosexuality and transsexuality.

UEFA justified the decision by saying political protests were not allowed at its events.

Munich will host six matches at this year's Euros in Germany, including the opening match this Friday between Germany and Scotland. This will be followed by three further group matches on June 17, 20 and 25 as well as a round of 16 game (July 2) and a semi-final (July 9).

Germany will again play Hungary in Stuttgart in a group game on June 19.