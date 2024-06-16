From Munich with love... & stress

Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland en route to Cologne

Farwell Munich, it's been emotional.

We're currently hurtling our way to Cologne on a train with more cases than Harvey Spector. Half a dozen crew, three pundits, a commentator and about 43 pieces of luggage. We travel light.

We also have Marshmallow, my daughter's stowaway. Say hello...

It's easy to give it "the atmosphere was great", but the buzz was different to anything I've ever seen when following Scotland or any club team abroad.

Munich was hit with a Scottish invasion. From Aberdeen to Australia, from young kids to pensioners. This was a celebration where the result of the game was irrelevant. Which came in handy, to be fair.

The Tartan Army took over the place, but now pass Munich on to Romanian and Ukranian fans to keep the party going.

Munich Hauptbahnhof was bursting, but all eyes are now on Wednesday and Cologne. Let's hope Marshmallow will be toasting a win come Wednesday.