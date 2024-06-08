Munich district admin has pyrotechnics concerns at Euro opener

A large Adidas ball stands in front of the Munich Football Arena. The opening match of the European Football Championship will take place in the arena on June 14, 2024. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Munich's district administration has voiced concern about the planned use of pyrotechnics at next week's Euro 2024 opening ceremony, saying it could set a bad example.

The administration told broadcasters ARD its fire department had asked tournament organizers to refrain from using pyrotechnics when the plans were announced in January.

The ruling body UEFA said the ceremony next Friday in Munich's stadium ahead of the tournament opener between hosts Germany and Scotland included "involvement of established manufacturers and professional companies in accordance with the health and safety regulations of the host country."

Pyrotechnics, including 60 hand-held devices, has been announced as "a special effect" by UEFA.

The district administration said its concerns relate "to the signalling effect towards fans, whose unauthorised use of pyrotechnics regularly leads to concrete dangers and injuries."

It however said that this signalling effect was no base for a ban as long as "the products are certified, are used by certified personnel and do not pose any hazards".

The use of pyrotechnics is forbidden in German stadiums without official consent which has led to a long-standing dispute between fans, who still use it, and federations. Clubs are usually fined when their fans use pyrotechnics.