Munford quarterback Jordan Bell commits to Memphis football ahead of signing day

Jordan Bell is staying in Memphis.

Bell, a three-star prospect, announced he's committed to Memphis football on Tuesday afternoon at Munford High School, during an Instagram live stream to his personal account. The quarterback announced his commitment a day before Wednesday's early signing day.

This past season, Bell had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, leading Munford to the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs. He passed for 1,467 yards and 16 touchdowns. He rushed for 629 yards and had 10 rushing touchdowns. He was also named to the Region 8-5A first-team offense.

Though Bell played quarterback in high school, he's listed as a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete on 247Sports.com.

Bell chose Memphis football over Virginia and East Carolina, who were all listed as his final three schools. He also held offers from Army, Alabama State, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Tennessee Tech, Wofford, Yale and others.

