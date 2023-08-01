Munford football's Isaiah Cobbs can take it to the house. One day he may sell them too

Isaiah Cobbs with Munford High School poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Isaiah Cobbs was in an Uber ride on his way back home from a friend's house. The driver mentioned he was interested in buying a house, and Cobbs referred the driver to his mom, Crystal Mitchell, who works in real estate.

When Cobbs got home and spoke to his mom about the referral, he said he wanted his finder's fee. He told his mom, “Hey, I remember you make three percent off of (the sale),” Mitchell recalled. He then said, “I need you to give me 25 percent of whatever you make as a referral.”

At first, his mom was stunned. Her son was a sophomore in high school at the time and she couldn’t believe he actually paid attention to how the real estate business worked.

Now his mom can laugh at that moment when she realized his interest in real estate.

That’s his other passion outside of playing receiver for Munford football.

"When (my mom) would show houses, I would go with her sometimes and I'd just be listening and go around the houses with them and it just caught my interest," Cobbs said.

Kevin Cobbs, Isaiah’s dad, wanted his son to find something he loved outside of football because there’s more to life than sports.

"I teach my children,” Kevin Cobbs said, “football is not who you are, it’s what you do.”

Cobbs, a three-star prospect and No. 45 ranked player in Tennessee according to the 247Sports Composite, is No. 10 in The Commercial Appeal’s Dandy Dozen, a compilation of the top college football prospects in the Memphis area in the Class of 2024, selected by the newspaper.

Even more than being an aspiring real estate agent and a Washington State football commitment, he also loves his family.

Football is just a piece of who Isaiah Cobbs is. It doesn’t define him, it’s simply what he does.

All about family

Cobbs doesn’t run down the hill from the locker room at Munford on game nights without hugging his younger sister, Lana, 8. He also has another younger sister, Camryn, who just turned 1.

It’s a ritual he’s never missed.

“I cherish these moments every day,” Cobbs said. “I try to talk to her as much as I can so when I leave, she’s not super sad.”

He’s very protective of his younger sisters too. He makes the most of every moment with Lana because when he graduates, it won’t be the same.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Memphis area college football recruiting 'business as normal' 3 years after COVID

MEET THE DANDY DOZEN: Meet the 2023 Dandy Dozen, Memphis area's top college football recruits for Class of 2024

She’s only 8 and still learning how football works, so most of the time he spends with Lana, it’s not centered around football.

"When I’m with her, I don’t think about football at all,” Cobbs said. “She kind of keeps my mind off of it.”

But she does spend time around the team after the game and enjoys just running around the field.

"What teenage boy cares about his little sisters that much?” Mitchell said, chuckling. “But he does. He wants to see his sisters before every game."

A determined mindset

While football is just a part of who Cobbs is, he takes it seriously.

At 5-foot-10, he’s not the prototypical build for a wide receiver. He makes up for it with his speed. He’s not shy of contact either; in fact, he embraces it.

"Football is all about contact,” Cobbs said. “I love it.”

It helped him have an explosive season with Munford last season. He had over 1,400 all-purpose yards, including 1,012 receiving yards with 13 receiving touchdowns. He also fielded nine punts for 220 yards.

He was utilized all over the field on offense and special teams. He simply wants to play and will do anything to get on the field and make an impact.

“It’s a mentality you have to carry with you every day,” his dad said. “That I won’t be denied, that I don’t care how big you say you are, you have to stop me. And you can’t stop what you can’t catch.”

His dad has always trained with him and his mom has always been one of his biggest supporters.

“His dad and I are football fanatics,” said Mitchell. “… We could talk football all day.”

Mitchell said she plans on getting her real estate license in Washington too, so she can continue to help him while he’s in college and once he turns 18, she’ll help him get his real estate license too. And Mitchell already has a property ready for her son to manage once he gets his license.

Cobbs said he committed to Washington State because it feels just like Munford to him. He chose Washington State over Memphis, Alabama State, Eastern Kentucky and others. His senior year will be even more important for him because he'll be on the other side of the country next season.

"I’m so sad he’s going to be 32 hours away from me,” Mitchell said. “But I’m also really excited for him. Excited that he’s going to be in a new town, meet new people and I know that’s really going to change him for the better.”

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Isaiah Cobbs of Munford can take it to the house