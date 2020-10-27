Mundt, Reynolds and Burgess come up big for Rams in first half vs. Bears

On a team that features star power such as Aaron Donald, Jared Goff, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp, it was three more underrated players who came up big for the Rams in the first half against the Bears.

Johnny Mundt, Josh Reynolds and Terrell Burgess each had a great first half on Monday night in prime time, shining under the bright lights of SoFi Stadium with a national audience watching. Each player had an impact for Los Angeles, helping the Rams get out to an early lead against Chicago.

Mundt was perhaps the biggest surprise, catching three passes for 47 yards, including a 34-yarder where he broke a tackle and got the Rams inside the red zone. It left a lot of people saying “who?” after he galloped for 34 yards, with his increased playing time coming as a result of Tyler Higbee’s absence.





Reynolds was Jared Goff’s favorite target in the first 30 minutes, catching three passes for 31 yards, including a touchdown and an 18-yard reception on third down. Goff tried to hit him deep, too, but the pass fell incomplete after a great play by Jaylon Johnson.





And then there was Burgess, who made two clutch tackles on third down to end drives by the Bears. The first came in the flat on Cordarrelle Patterson, and the second was an even better play.

He came off his assignment and read Foles like a book, making a nice tackle short of the sticks.





Ramsey, Donald, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Leonard Floyd also got off to good starts against the Bears, too, but it was those three unheralded players who really stood out.