Mundo Deportivo: Milan eyeing Barcelona veteran – one condition must be met

A report from Spain has claimed that AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Inigo Martinez, but one condition must be met first.

According to what is being reported by Mundo Deportivo (via Radio Rossonera), the Milan management could possibly make moves in the defensive department this summer and an opportunity might be Inigo Martinez.

The 33-year-old is set to leave Barcelona as he has no space in the Blaugrana squad and has a contract expiring in June 2025. Milan, according to the source, would try to carry out the operation only if Fikayo Tomori were to leave.

For Tomori to leave the Rossoneri, however, an irrefutable offer of €50-60m will be needed, which would allow the club to make a large capital gain. The concrete interest in the central defender is that of Newcastle, with whom Milan has excellent relations as shown by the Sandro Tonali deal.

A few days ago, the source that broke the Tomori-Newcastle story reported that the player is not keen on the idea of joining them either and instead wants to remain with the Rossoneri, who can offer Champions League football.

Martinez meanwhile made 25 appearances for Barca last season across all competitions having arrived last summer from Athletic Bilbao.