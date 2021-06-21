Mum’s the word on Steelers training camp schedule, location

We’re a month away from what will likely be the first day of Steelers training camp. The NFL permits teams participating in the Hall of Fame game to get things started July 21, while the 30 other teams must wait until July 27.

There’s only one question: Will camp return to Saint Vincent College or Heinz Field? In 2020, the NFL mandated that offseason training activities remain at team facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision put an end to a 54-year streak of the Steelers calling Latrobe home during summer activities.

“I thought I would know by now,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference after last week’s minicamp. “We don’t always get what we want when it comes to policy and global decision making and things of that nature. I had hoped to get some clarity by now, but I haven’t.”

“I’ve got some calendars on my desk, so I’m ready for whatever,” said Tomlin. “Rest assured, regardless of where we are and when we are; we’ll be ready.”

While Pittsburgh awaits a decision on camp location and schedule, the Dallas Cowboys received permission on June 15 to return to Oxnard, Calif. Workout kickoff and other fan festivities have also been announced.

It’s unclear what the delay is, but time is ticking, so an announcement should come any day now. At least there will be camp — in January, that prospect didn’t look so promising.

List