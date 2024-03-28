Mum has skin cancer removed from face after not wearing enough sunscreen as a child

A mum says she was left looking like a "character from a zombie movie" after having skin cancer removed under her eye. Sarah Trushell, 38, was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma - the most common form of skin cancer - on June 28, 2023. Her dermatologist warned she likely developed it after growing up in sunny Bermuda and Cyprus - while not wearing strong enough suncream. She had surgery under her right eye to remove the cancer - leaving her with a 3in scar along her cheek. The surgeon managed to remove the cancer cells "in one go" - leaving her cancer-free without needing further treatment. Doctors haven’t said how long the scar will take to heal and Sarah is having to learn to embrace her new face in the meantime.