"I was mum-shamed for taking my husband and baby on a Spanish hen do"

A new mum was slammed for taking her newborn and husband on a hen do in Spain – after she couldn’t face leaving the tot at home. Elizabeth Kenina, 30, originally planned to go on the hen do solo but when it came to booking the tickets she struggled with the idea of having to leave her little girl, Michelle, eight months. The bride, Laura, 32, was happy to accommodate the tot along with Elizabeth's husband, Alex, 33, a software engineer. The trio jetted out one day early to Mallorca, Spain, in August 2023, and Alex stayed with Michelle while Elizabeth went out with the girls. Elizabeth was able to enjoy all the activities - such as wine tasting, dinners and beach clubs - as well as popping back to see and breastfeed Michelle. Despite strangers shaming her for the choice, Elizabeth says she “wouldn’t do it differently”.