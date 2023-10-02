Mum on Javonte Williams, Sean Payton praises Jaleel McLaughlin

On Sunday, the Broncos lost running back Javonte Williams to a hip injury. They found Jaleel McLaughlin.

The undrafted rookie from Youngstown State gained 72 yards on seven carries and added three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's come-from-behind win over the Bears.

On Monday, coach Sean Payton was asked whether Williams will miss "extended time," and whether McLaughlin's role will expand.

“Let’s talk about Jaleel," Payton told reporters. "He played really well. He’s one of the guys that got a game ball this morning. He was explosive in the run and the pass. He gave us some juice, so we’ll continue to look at his role. Javonte — we won’t mention or comment on until the week progresses. [That’s] typical for us, relative to injuries.”

The Broncos (like every team) have no obligation to disclose injury information beyond the confines of the weekly injury reports. Even if Williams can't go, they've got something in McLaughlin, a running back found by Payton and G.M. George Paton beyond the seven rounds of the 2023 draft.

Wiliams had two carries for no yards and three catches for nine years before leaving the game in the first half.