My Mum, Your Dad stars share relationship update after finale

My Mum, Your Dad spoilers follow.

My Mum, Your Dad stars Janey and Roger have shared an update on their relationship after the finale of the ITV dating show.



In the finale, the parents were reunited with their children and Davina McCall revealed to the parents that their kids were watching what they were up to all along.

The children were given the power to decide the future of their respective parents' relationship — they could give the union their blessing or deny them that. Janey and Roger were one of the happier couples, however, and received both of their kids' blessings.

Related: Davina McCall admits My Mum, Your Dad can be "hard to watch"

Now, Janey and Roger have both taken to social media to reveal that they are still in fact together and very happy, something they had to keep secret until the TV show finale had aired.

Roger posted a series of selfies of the two of them looking very happy. He wrote: "It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over 🤩 me and the beautiful @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since leaving @mymumyourdaduk ❤️ we couldn’t be happier together and it wouldn’t be possible without @itv @davinamccall @mymumyourdaduk."

Meanwhile, Janey also posted a photo of the two of them and wrote: "What an amazing journey… Saturday mornings just got a whole lot better."

Related: Davina McCall reveals surprise twist for My Mum, Your Dad to cast

Elsewhere in the finale, Sharon and Elliot received their children's' blessings despite the kids expressing some doubts about the union. Natalie and Paul also received their kids' blessings.

However, Monique and Martin M didn't have the same luck as Monique's daughter expressed concerns about their suitability as a couple and Monique decided to call the potential relationship off.

My Mum, Your Dad aired on weekdays on ITV1.

You Might Also Like