My Mum, Your Dad star Monique addresses co-star dating rumours

My Mum, Your Dad finale spoilers follow.

My Mum, Your Dad star Monique Payneeandy has addressed rumours that she is dating co-star Clayton Byfield.

The ITV1 show, which follows single parents put forward for another chance at love by their children, recently wrapped up its first series.

The finale saw Monique decide to call things off with love interest Martin Makepeace after concerns from her children.

However, the star has raised speculation that she has gotten close to another one of the show's participants, Clayton, after posting a picture of them together on Instagram.

Sharing the snap of the two, Monique captioned Clayton's name alongside a loved-up face emoji, saying "you are another rib in my cage" before adding a series of cry-laughing face emojis.

Amid chatter of a possible relationship, however, the star has put rumours to rest, confirming in a separate comment that she and Clayton are not an item.

"Aww we are not together but he is the absolute best hooman!" she wrote.

AMY BRAMMALL - ITV

In other My Mum, Your Dad relationship news, fellows show star Natalie Russell has revealed that she and Paul Edwards are no longer together.

"Firstly, just wanted to say thank you for the overwhelming support from everyone who has watched the show and how invested you have been with our journey. It was an incredible experience and one that we will be forever grateful for taking part in," she said on Instagram.

"Paul and I had an incredible experience in the retreat and loved every moment, we continued that connection over the summer and had some great times together. Unfortunately, in early August we decided to call a day on the relationship. We are both still friends and wish each other the best."

My Mum, Your Dad airs on ITV1.

