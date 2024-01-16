Mum creates Jurassic Park-themed mashed potato mountain with dinosaur nuggets and gravy lava slide

A mum created a Jurassic Park-themed mashed potato mountain - complete with dinosaur nuggets, broccoli trees and a gravy lava slide. Sarah Maune, 31, a nurse from Saint Louis, Missouri, USA, decided to create it for her dinosaur-mad son Walker Maune. Sarah filmed herself making it using potato flake mixes which she spread on her kitchen table. She also used dinosaur nuggets, broccoli for the trees and some of her son's dinosaur toys. It took Sarah around an hour and a half to create the meal, which cost just under £24 ($30).