[PA Media]

England full-back Kyle Walker has said he is blocking out any "outside noise" during Euro 2024 and joked that the person whose opinion of his performances he values the most is his mother.

Before Thursday's group game against Denmark, Walker and England manager Gareth Southgate were asked at a news conference about how the team are engaged with traditional and social media during the tournament in Germany.

Southgate said there is probably a mix of some players who "take a similar approach" to him in not looking at it, while others "will definitely look at stuff" - but he added: "Our assessment of the game is the most important and we're never slow to pull things up that aren't right or aren't good enough."

Manchester City captain Walker said: "I don't read it at all. I feel that we all can play football. I call it the top 10% that's going to separate you from being a very good player or an average player.

"If you have outside noise - whether that be positive or negative - people take it in different ways.

"I'd rather not see it and just concentrate on what's in camp, what the gaffer says, mainly what my mum says - my mum always tells me I have a good game! So I'll listen to her and go from that really."