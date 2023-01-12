Multiple Vikings make PFF’s All-Pro team

With the regular season over, awards and recognition are coming out for the best performers. On Wednesday, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named an All-Pro by the NFL Players Association in their first-ever rendition of the All-Pro team.

While we wait for the Associated Press All-Pro team to be announced, we saw PFF drop their own All-Pro team with a first and second team that includes three Vikings.

Quarterback

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Second Team: Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow

Running back

Sep 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the football against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs

Second team: Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb

Wide receiver

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is unable to make a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

Second team: Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs

Tight end

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball as Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

First team: Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Second team: San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle

Offensive flex

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams

Second team: Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown

Left tackle

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

First team: New York Giants’ Andrew Thomas

Second team: San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Williams

Left guard

Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Cleveland Browns’ Joel Bitonio

Second team: Kansas City Chiefs’ Joe Thuney

Center

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Kansas City Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey

Second team: Philadelphia Eagles’ Jacon Kelce

Right guard

Jan 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom (63) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Atlanta Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom

Second team: New England Patriots’ Michael Onwenu

Right tackle

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) prepare to block Green Bay Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson

Second team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Interior defensive line

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

First team: New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones

Second team: New York Jets’ Quinnean Williams and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cam Heyward

Edge rusher

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (not pictured) at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Dallas Cowboy’s Micah Parsons

Second team: San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa and Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Linebacker

Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after a 49ers pass interception against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Philadelphia Eagles’ T.J. Edwards and Los Angeles Rams’ Bobby Wagner

Second team: San Francisco 49ers’ Fred Warner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Lavonte David

Cornerback

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepts a Josh Allen pass in the end zone. The Vikings came from behind to beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime.

First team: New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner and Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II

Second team: Minnesota Vikings’ Patrick Peterson and Green Bay Packers’ Jaire Alexander

Safety

Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Pittsburgh Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick and Seattle Seahawks’ Ryan Neal

Second team: New Orleans Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu and Washington Commanders’ Kamren Curl

Defensive flex

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey

Second team: Philadelphia Eagles’ James Bradbury

Kicker

Dec 9, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Las Vegas Raiders’ Daniel Carlson

Second team: Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker

Punter

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) punts the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Kansas City Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend

Second team: Las Vegas Raiders’ A.J. Cole III

Special teamer

Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball as Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) defends during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Washington Commanders’ Jeremy Reaves

Second team: San Francisco 49ers’ George Odum

Return specialist

The Green Bay Packers bench celebrates as Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

First team: Green Bay Packers’ Keisean Nixon

Second team: New England Patriots’ Marcus Jones

Long snapper

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates with long snapper Andrew DePaola (42) during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

First team: Minnesota Vikings’ Andrew DePaola

Second team: New Orleans Saints’ Zach Wood

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire