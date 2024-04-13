Multiple trails at Centennial Park closing for race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some trails in Centennial Park in Fayetteville will be closed for the inaugural Ragnar Trail Arkansas, according to the City of Fayetteville.

Ragnar is a running relay race that happens across the country and it’s coming to Fayetteville on April 19 and 20.

These Centennial trails will be closed during the race:

Fayetteville Traverse (southwest and northeast portions)

Learner’s Permit

Junk Drawer

Fayetteville Traverse (Kessler northwest portion)

Those trails will all reopen on Sunday, April 21.

