Multiple tornadoes touch down across northern Illinois

Business Insider Video

Climate scientists Deepti Singh and Ben Cook join us to debunk 13 myths about global warming. They talk about the difference between climate and weather, how affordable renewable energy is, and why it doesn't help to point fingers. Worried it's too late to take action? Singh and Cook dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of "Debunked." Singh is an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at Washington State University Vancouver, and received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science from Stanford University. Read more about her work here: https://deeptis47.github.io/ Cook is a research physical scientist with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and an adjunct research scientist with the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Read more about his work here: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/authors/bcook.html