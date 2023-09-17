Multiple Texas Tech football players go for career highs in rout of Tarleton State

Malik Dunlap made one of his dreams come true. In this instance, it's not a cliché.

The Texas Tech football cornerback intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in the Red Raiders' 41-3 demolition of Tarleton State on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.

"It's kind of like déjà vu," Dunlap said. "When I went to sleep last night, I woke up — I swear to God — I had a dream that I was getting two interceptions tonight. I thought it was real. When I woke up, I thought it happened for real. Then it happened tonight."

The non-conference finale against an FCS opponent served as the setting for a few Texas Tech players to go for career highs. In addition to Dunlap's two interceptions, defensive end Myles Cole had two sacks for the first time and running back Tahj Brooks carried 19 times for 158 yards, both career highs. Wide receiver Jordan Brown set career highs with six catches for 73 yards and his first touchdown.

A lot of it happened early. Dunlap picked off Victor Gabalis and ran it back 54 yards for a touchdown on Tarleton State's third play from scrimmage. His second interception came late in the first quarter after the Texans advanced to a first down at the Tech 33-yard line.

Dunlap was second in the Big 12 in pass breakups last season with 12, but his interceptions Saturday were the second and third of his career and he's a sixth-year senior.

He thought he had one at a critical moment the week before in Tech's 38-30 loss to No. 13 Oregon. Trying to come up with an interception along the end zone sideline, Dunlap didn't firmly secure the ball, officials ruled. The call of an incomplete pass stood on review.

"That night, I went home and watched that play like a thousand times, over and over," Dunlap said, recalling his reaction. " 'I think I got it. I think I got it.' I had to tell myself to get over it, and we've got to make up for it. Make sure I secure the ball, so they couldn't challenge it and say I didn't catch it."

Texas Tech cornerback Malik Dunlap (24) comes up with one of his two interceptions in the Red Raiders' 41-3 home victory Saturday against Tarleton State,

In the loss to Oregon, Brooks ran for 71 yards but on just seven carries, causing Red Raiders fans to call for more touches on his behalf. By halftime against Tarleton, Brooks had topped his previous career high of 135 rushing yards in the 2021 season opener against Houston.

"Coach (Zach) Kittley put the ball in my hands," Brooks said, "and I didn't want to let him down. I wanted to do everything to try to score and try to keep drives going."

Texas Tech went into Saturday's game, its third of the season, without a sack from Steve Linton or Cole, starting defensive ends who had been talked up by coaches in the off-season.

Cole sacked Gabalis on fourth-and-2 from the Tech 45 in the third quarter, then trapped him again on the next series on third-and-5 from the 50.

Cole had only 1 1/2 career sacks going into Saturday, and he's a sixth-year senior who spent his first four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe.

The key to the breakthrough?

"I would say just finishing at the top of the rush," he said. "Like reaching through, grab and claw. I could've had more tonight, but I've got to learn on those plays more than what I actually did. So it's good to learn from."

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks carried 19 times for 158 yards, both career highs, in a 41-3 victory against Tarleton State on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tech finished with three interceptions and three sacks. Defensive end Harvey Dyson hit the quarterback's arm on a ball safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson picked off. Late in the game, defensive end Terrell Tilmon got the other sack.

"I thought our pressure was better on the quarterback," Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "Still, rush lanes, level rushing we'll continue to work on, especially with the quarterback that we're facing next week that's so mobile."

Tech (1-2) opens Big 12 play at 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday at West Virginia (2-1).

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Multiple Texas Tech football players go for career highs in rout of Tarleton State