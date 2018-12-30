Are multiple teams mulling a trade to make John Harbaugh their head coach?

The Baltimore Ravens announced earlier this month that head coach John Harbaugh would be back for the 2019 season, and that the two sides were working on a contract extension beyond that.

But could Harbaugh be headed elsewhere after all?

‘Internal discussions for John Harbaugh’

Could the Baltimore Ravens trade head coach John Harbaugh to another club? (AP)

Giving a rundown of coaches who will be in and out on the Fox pregame show, Jay Glazer reported that other teams might want to wrest away Harbaugh from Baltimore.

“There are teams right now that are having internal discussions about calling the Ravens to try to trade for John Harbaugh. If they could pull that off, that really puts the whole [coaching picture] in flux,” Glazer said.

Glazer did not say which teams are having those discussions, but Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote that he’s heard the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos would be interested.

What would a trade look like?

The Ravens and Harbaugh haven’t yet agreed on an extension – just a few weeks ago, it looked like he might be on his way out of Baltimore after 11 seasons. But behind rookie Lamar Jackson (and the faltering Pittsburgh Steelers), the Ravens have taken the lead in the AFC North and could be headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Harbaugh is currently signed through only next season, but he has a contract, meaning teams would have to make an offer to the Ravens to acquire him – and it might have to be a big offer.

In 2002, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surrendered two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and $8 million to the Oakland Raiders for Jon Gruden. Gruden had one year left on his Raiders contract at the time.

If multiple teams are convinced Harbaugh is their man, Baltimore could play them against one another and score at least that much in return.

