Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin drawing interest from multiple NFL teams

Former Seahawk Shaquem Griffin drawing interest from multiple NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The post-draft wave of free agency is still in full swing, and several veteran players will soon find a home.

One of those veterans is ex-Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing the former Seahawk.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in signing free-agent LB Shaquem Griffin, who could transition to full-time pass rusher, per sources. Always overcoming the odds, Griffin has played in 46 games over three seasons in Seattle. Should have a home soon. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2021

Griffin, drafted back in 2018, appeared in 46 games and compiled a sack, six QB hits, 25 tackles and had a playoff sack in 2019.

His twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, signed a 3 year, $40,000,000 contract with the Jacksonville Jaguarswith in the offseason. This might be the first time the brothers play on different teams since being drafted.

A new team could view Griffin as a full-time pass-rusher after he played off the ball in Seattle.

The possible transition to a new spot could give the 25-year-old another hurdle to leap of already difficult ones he has gone through in this life.