Multiple teams conducting pre-draft visits with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, multiple NFL teams are set to meet with Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for pre-draft visits.

The Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans are among the teams meeting with the standout linebacker.

Overshown earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in his senior season in 2022. He set career highs with 96 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks, helping anchor a much-improved Texas defense.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker moves exceptionally well as a former safety. Overshown’s athleticism allows him to play sideline to sideline to a high level against offensive attacks. He recorded an impressive 4.56-second 40-yard dash and 10-foot-4 broad jump at the 2023 NFL Combine in March.

Experts believe Overshown will get selected as a late day two or early three pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

