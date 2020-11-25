Multiple Steelers players are livid game vs. Ravens got postponed originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh has been postponed from Thanksgiving evening to Sunday afternoon, and several Steelers players are not happy about it.

Tight end Eric Ebron, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool, and backup quarterback Delvin Hodges were just a few of several Steelers players to voice their displeasure with the league's decision on Twitter.

Warning: Some of these tweets contain NSFW language

Ebron was first to take to Twitter, writing "I’m not gone lie @NFL THIS IS BULLSHIT..."

i’m not gone lie @NFL THIS IS BULLSHIT... — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 25, 2020

Then, Hodges echoed his tight end's statement.

Maaaaaannnnnnnnnn that’s some BS — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 25, 2020

Smith-Schuster was upset that the NFL got rid of their Thanksgiving primetime game, just weeks after Pittsburgh's bye week was moved up to Week 4 after their opponent that week, Tennessee, had a COVID-19 outbreak.

"First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh," Smith-Schuster wrote.

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

Both Anthony McFarland and Bud Dupree backed Smith-Schuster's point.

Standout rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool called the NFL's decision to postpone the game "a joke."

What a joke.... — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 25, 2020

Mike Hilton, Benny Snell and Alex Highsmith all only needed one acronym to describe how they feel.

Smh — Alex Highsmith (@highsmith34) November 25, 2020

SMH!!! — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) November 25, 2020

Cam Heyward, a veteran leader on the team, summed it up best: "See you Sunday. Back to the lab."