Multiple Steelers free agents still left unsigned
The Pittsburgh Steelers started the offseason with a long list of free agents and with less than a week to the 2023 NFL draft, there is still a solid list of guys still on the market. Here is the full breakdown including all the guys the Steelers have released who remain unsigned.
CB William Jackson (released)
LB Myles Jack (released)
FB Derek Watt
G Jesse Davis
DT Tyson Alualu
LB Marcus Allen
WR Miles Boykin
CB Carlins Platel
LB Jamir Jones (released)
