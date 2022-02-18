Multiple Steelers contract official void on Friday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
According to Spotrac, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three contracts officially void as of Friday. These are the contracts of tight end Eric Ebron, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
This means all three guys are technically set to be free agents when the free-agency period begins. Obviously, Roethlisberger is set to retire but this opens up Ebron and Smith-Schuster to sign anywhere this offseason.
The move now places $19.8 million in dead money on the cap for 2022. Had the Steelers chosen to sign any of these players to a contract extension prior to Monday, this cap hit could have been spread out.
Ebron’s contract leaves $3.94 million in dead money. Smith-Schuster’s contract leaves $5.6 million and Roethlisberger’s dead money totals $10.34 million.
The contracts of Ben Roethlisberger, Eric Ebron, & JuJu Smith-Schuster officially void today, leaving behind $19.8M of dead cap to the #Steelers for 2022.https://t.co/4bLzBGxvMj
— Spotrac (@spotrac) February 18, 2022
List
2022 NFL draft: Top 10 most realistic options for the Steelers in the first round