Multiple starters warm up, possibly returning from injury as Sooners take on Texas Tech

As the Sooners close in on the opening kickoff and get ready to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, it looks as if the Sooners will be getting quite a few reinforcements back this weekend.

Mario Williams, Delarrin Turner-Yell and DJ Graham are going through warmups, but DB Bryson Washington is out today for the #Sooners. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 30, 2021

Parker Thune of 247 Sports reports that cornerback D.J. Graham, safety Delarrin-Turner-Yell, and true freshmen wide receiver Mario Williams all look to be going through warmups. Add them to defensive linemen Jalen Redmond’s return and things are starting to take shape for Oklahoma as they near the stretch run.

D.J. Graham and Delarrin Turner-Yell returning could stabilize a depleted secondary especially Graham’s presence at cornerback where the Sooners have been without both of their starting corners since playing Nebraska in September.

Turner-Yell would allow someone like Justin Broiles to go back to playing nickelback full-time, providing a dependable player to rotate with true freshman Billy Bowman.

Mario Williams graded out thru the first eight weeks as the highest graded true freshmen receiver and although his numbers aren’t gaudy he’s truly a threat to make a big play at any time. He can return kicks as well.

The Sooners will be elated to get these guys back for their contributions on offense and defense as they take on a Texas Tech team that is playing with house money following the firing of head coach Matt Wells. One game separates Oklahoma from a 9-0 record and a bye week to rest up and mentally, physically, and emotionally prepare themselves for the toughest stretch of the season.

