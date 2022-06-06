Multiple Sooners targets figure into 247Sports’ latest five-star update

With the bulk of summer still ahead of us, tomorrow’s stars have plenty of time and leeway to improve and move up in the recruiting world’s rankings. In the case of the Oklahoma Sooners, multiple targets they have honed in on for their 2023 class saw some reshuffling as they became five stars for the first time or moved up and down amongst the other five stars around them.

247Sports took the opportunity to update their five stars in the new-and-improved 247Sports Composite rankings that now include rankings from On3 recruiting in addition to those from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

David Hicks is the first notable Sooner target to pop up and he comes in at number five. The massive and insanely talented defensive lineman is a certified five-star across every major service and he is a high priority for Todd Bates and the Oklahoma staff. A&M looks like an early leader but Oklahoma is right on their heels and this fall’s results could very well be the leader.

Another Texas high school star, Anthony Hill also is a 247 Sports composite five-star in the latest update as well. The No. 16 ranked Hill just finished a weekend in Norman for his official visit. The Sooners are once again fighting the Aggies for another defender but are very much still in the race at this present time.

Behind Hill at No. 21 sits another highly-rated defender in Peter Woods out of Alabama. Todd Bates has been at the forefront of this recruitment since taking over at Oklahoma and is building on his relationship with Woods that he started while still working for the Clemson Tigers. Woods is already planning officials to Clemson and the Sooners would be wise to see if they can land one as well. Woods’ calling card is his versatility as he can play inside and out.

No.22 goes to running back Richard Young who the Sooners also hosted for an official visit this weekend. Young is the first Sooners offensive target to make this list and while his recruitment favors UGA and Alabama, an official visit plus his relationship with running backs coach DeMarco Murray still gives the Sooners a puncher’s chance.

The last major Sooners target of note is the last five-star in the new rankings. Samson Okunlola, a tackle out of Massachusetts comes in at No. 33. The massive six-foot-five, 305-pounder, with a seven-foot wingspan has the Sooners in his top 9. Bill Bedenbaugh’s reputation precedes him and while the Sooners offered a little late they have a shot to make up some ground and possibly sneak into the top five.

While it’s entirely possible the Sooners don’t end up with all of these prospects, there’s a real chance that at least one or two are very serious possibilities for Oklahoma. There’s a long time between now and signing day but it’s encouraging to see the Sooners still in the mix for quite a few five-star prospects considering the turnover that unfolded last winter. Oklahoma still being in the mix is a testament to the new coaching staff and their recruiting prowess.

