Multiple Sixers give thoughts on Joel Embiid dropping 51 vs. Timberwolves

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers walked away with an impressive 127-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night as Joel Embiid put up another historic performance. He had 51 points on 17-for-25 shooting and that came after a 1-for-6 start on the night as the Wolves did a solid job of slowing him down to start.

Embiid scored 19 points in the third and then 12 in the fourth in order to lead the Sixers to a statement win. The big fella was scintillating all night long and it just seemed like there was nothing the Timberwolves could do against him. Even with their No. 1 defense and a guy like Rudy Gobert back there.

He now has scored at least 30 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 12 straight games. After Embiid’s performance, his teammates were impressed with the way he was able to make the game look so easy.

