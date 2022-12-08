Multiple Sixers react to WNBA star Brittney Griner coming home from Russia

CAMDEN, N.J.–The world received some great news on Thursday when they received word that WNBA star Brittney Griner would be released from a Russian prison after being detained for 294 days for drug smuggling charges at a Moscow airport.

Despite her testimony that she had inadvertently packed the cannabis oil that was found in her luggage, she was sentenced to nine years in prison in early August and was moved to a penal colony in the Mordovia republic in mid-November after losing her appeal.

On Thursday, U.S. officials worked out a 1-for-1 prison swap for Griner as Viktor Bout will be sent to Russia in the deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers, as part of the basketball community, gave their reactions to Griner coming home:

Tobias Harris

“It was great to hear. I woke up this morning and I saw that and it was a smile to my face. Just because obviously her being in the WNBA and the basketball community and having that situation going on over there and a lot of us here praying for her and also sending well-wishes, there wasn’t much may of us could do and for her to be free and be able to come back home, I know her family’s super excited and happy, that made me feel good this morning waking up and hearing the news.”

Coach Doc Rivers

“Great news. Obviously, great news. I’m just excited. I’m happy. I want all Americans, not just Brittney, but we got people in other countries too who are hostages because they’re American. No other reason. They’re Americans so it was good that we can strike a deal. I don’t know the whole thing. I’m sure we probably let a criminal back out on the streets. I don’t know that, but it’s just great for Brittney. I can’t imagine what she’s gone through over this last year. I just hope she’s healthy, her mental health is strong, and she can get back and just reintegrate herself back into our country.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire