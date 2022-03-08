Multiple Sixers react to debut of DeAndre Jordan in win over Bulls

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were able to get a look at their brand new addition on Monday as they took on the Chicago Bulls at home. They found out that Paul Millsap would miss the game due to personal reasons and that meant it was time for DeAndre Jordan to make his debut.

Jordan received the backup big man minutes on Monday and he had two points, three rebounds, and two assists in 10 minutes. He was able to be a roller on offense, he grabbed some rebounds, and he made an impact on both ends of the floor. It was a solid game for him and his new teammates were happy with what they saw in a 121-106 win over the Bulls.

James Harden

“He hasn’t played in a minute, but the more we communicate, especially being in that unit with me. We played together in Brooklyn so we’re familiar, but the more we can get in our sets and make sure we’re in the right spot so me and him in that pick-and-roll, we have our lob targets and we have our 3s so we’ll watch film on it and try to be better for the next game.”

Joel Embiid

“He was great. That’s what we’re going to need him to do. Just come in and play 10 or 15 minutes every night. So, he’s just got to come in, rebound, screen, roll to the basket, catch lobs, and then he’s a great defender, too. He was calling out double teams and blocking shots and rebounding.”

Doc Rivers on Jordan minutes

“They were really good. You can see his length, his ability to roll, his ability to block shots. That’s something we need.”

