Multiple Sixers impressed with Jaden Springer after win over Bulls

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers were a bit short-handed when they played host to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. They were missing key wing players such as De’Anthony Melton, Robert Covington, and Furkan Korkmaz due to a variety of issues.

Therefore, that opened up an opportunity for Jaden Springer to get some playing time against the Bulls. The third-year guard hopped off the bench and had four points, a steal, and a block in 21:17 of playing time. He played very well on the defensive end as he continues to show off an impressive effort on that end of the floor in a 110-97 win at home.

After the win, Springer’s teammates were impressed with what they saw from him:

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire