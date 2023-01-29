Multiple Sixers in attendance as Eagles beat 49ers to reach Super Bowl

The city of Philadelphia continues to experience winning. Back in October, they experienced the MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies reaching the World Series after being the lowest seed in the National League.

Now, they are seeing the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. The Birds have been the best team in the league all season long and on Sunday, they beat up on the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-7 to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season and for the fourth time in franchise history.

Led by a rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts, two from Miles Sanders, another from Boston Scott, and a dominant defensive effort, they will be looking to win the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

As they did wth the Phillies, multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers were in attendance of their sports brethren to see their successful playoff run. The Sixers are also in on the winning action as they have won seven games in a row led by Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is at the Eagles game #Sixers pic.twitter.com/q2JolVOOkD — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) January 29, 2023

Tyrese Maxey

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey getting love from Eagles fans pic.twitter.com/g5rgulHj8h — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire