Multiple Saints players restructure contracts, get team under the cap by $29.9M

We’ve got movement: ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the New Orleans Saints restructured their contracts with quarterback Taysom Hill, linebacker Demario Davis, and safety Malcolm Jenkins to clear substantial salary cap space. Taken with the previously-reported extension with cornerback Bradley Roby, which lowered his $10.1 million cap hit, and the Saints are now under the salary cap by $29.9 million.

That’s almost enough room to fit in the $35 million cap hit for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson that New Orleans would take on in a potential trade. Re-signing left tackle Terron Armstead, reducing the $13 million accounted for him as dead money due to his free agent status, would push them over the finish line. Watson would then restructure his contract to lower his $35 million cap hit to somewhere beneath $10 million, allowing the Saints to remain players in free agency.

Of course the Saints could put these resources to use in other ways should Watson exercise his no-trade clause and choose another team. Either way the Saints are broadcasting far and wide how all-in they are on winning this season. This is a developing situation. Stay tuned for updates.