Multiple Saints players named top free agent targets for other teams

It’s going to be tough for the New Orleans Saints to keep their core together with so many important players on track to reach free agency in March. Navigating their own complicated salary cap situation is only part of the challenge — these players figure to have active markets and should draw interest from teams looking to open their pocketbooks.

In a survey of managing editors from across USA Today’s NFL Wire network, three different Saints free agents came up as high-priority targets: free safety Marcus Williams, targeted by two different teams, as well as left tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Kwon Alexander. Here’s what was written about each match:

S Marcus Williams

Let’s start this take from Jeff Risdon over at Lions Wire, who wants to reunite Williams with his former position coach:

“Detroit is in dire need of help at safety with starters Tracy Walker and Dean Marlowe both hitting free agency. Williams would be a major upgrade over each. His experience with Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in New Orleans makes him an easy schematic fit, and his playmaking ability in coverage is something the Lions desperately covet in the back end of the defense.”

But Williams is also coveted by KD Drummond for Cowboys Wire:

“This is an exercise in futility for the Cowboys, who haven’t spent big on the free agent market in years and with money man, Executive VP Stephen Jones already saying Dallas won’t make waves in free agency. Still, a player like Williams would be perfect to add to the mix for the Cowboys. They signed three safeties to one-year deals last year in Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse. Kearse was the stud find, having a big role for the first time in his NFL career and contributing 100+ tackles. Hooker looked to regain form as the year progressed and Kazee played the most snaps. Still, there’s room for an alpha and that’s exactly what Williams would be. Paired with CB Trevon Diggs and CB Kelvin Joseph, Dallas could have an elite secondary while Micah Parsons takes on the leadership mantle in the front seven. A rangy, play-making safety who hasn’t had injury concerns and is still just 26 years old would do wonders regardless of who will be defensive coordinator.”

T Terron Armstead

Armstead figures to get paid highly, which he’s earned from years of stellar play. And Mike Masala at Dolphins Wire wants his team to do it:

“The Dolphins have attacked the offensive line heavily in the draft in recent years without much success. Instead of diving back into rookies, Miami should consider going after Armstead. He’s 31 years old and had a knee issue that will require surgery this offseason, but when he was on the field this season, he was as good as he’s been. In 2021, Pro Football Focus had him rated at the 24th best tackle overall, but fifth in terms of pass blocking. With Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg struggling, the Dolphins could plug in Armstead and immediately improve their offense.”

LB Kwon Alexander

And here’s something of a curve ball from Jon Heath at Broncos Wire:

“If the Broncos are unable to re-sign one of their own in-house linebackers, Denver could turn to the free agent market, where Alexander would be an intriguing option. Alexander has been productive when healthy and – other than quarterback – inside linebacker might be the Broncos’ biggest position of need this offseason. Assuming GM George Paton plans to acquire a QB via trade, Alexander is Denver’s free agent pick.”

